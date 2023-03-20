Little Memorium

Charlie Little (left) is pictured with his wife, Dee (right), and daughter, Charlie, at the Little Firehouse Cafe – the restaurant they opened in 2014 after Little retired from Derby Fire and Rescue.

Dedicated. Friendly. Helpful. Committed. A loyal friend and passionate professional. Those are just some of the many words and thoughts that came to mind as the community remembers longtime Derby firefighter and EMT instructor Charles W. Little, who passed away March 7.

"I never ever had a problem with him the whole time I knew him," said former Fire Chief Pat Swaney. "I doubt that anyone else had a problem, either."

