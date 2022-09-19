Efforts to develop a joint fire/police training facility and secondary Public Works yard for the city of Derby moved forward recently, as the Planning Commission approved a special use request for the facilities at its Sept. 15 meeting.
The facilities are planned to be constructed on 3.66 acres in an M-I industrial district west of El Paso Animal Hospital and south of the McDonalds along K-15. City Planner Scott Knebel reported the project will be addressed with a phased approach.
First, the city will look to construct the fire training facility as soon as possible. The Public Works yard is intended to follow in 2023, with the police training facility a more long-term project.
Derby Fire Chief John Turner noted that due to the unique situation of fighting a fire inside of a burning structure, with a number of variables, the live-fire training facility will be extremely beneficial.
“The training facility will give us an opportunity to practice the timing, communication and coordination of all the different tasks that have to happen in conjunction with one another,” Turner said. “This facility is going to be a big boost to our level of training.”
Previously, Turner noted the department has sent individuals to train in Wichita or out of state, but those opportunities were not available frequently enough in Turner’s eyes. Having the department’s own facility alleviates that issue and will allow training with other regional partners (like Mulvane). It will also help the department’s insurance rating – as Turner noted training makes up nearly 20% of that score.
“We will see a very tangible improvement in fire department safety and performance, and having a top trained department will only increase job satisfaction and positive outcomes when we are most needed,” Turner said.
Commissioners did raise questions about safety in regards to the training facility, which will be built primarily out of cargo containers.
Asking about chemicals that will be used in regards to potential contamination of groundwater, Turner noted only dry chemicals would be used – which produce no runoff. Addressing concerns of any surrounding grass or other materials catching fire, Turner said the flames will extend 3 to 4 feet at most and noted evaluations are extremely brief.
Following construction of the fire facility, the Public Works yard would be addressed in the second phase.
The second yard is intended to be used for storage of sand, gravel, trailers and other equipment – mainly to help with snow removal and park maintenance. With that second location, it is seen as a measure that will cut down refill time and allow for more pavement treatment during inclement weather or other similar scenarios.
“Having a central location to store and access these supplies will increase our operational abilities,” said Director of Public Works Robert Mendoza. “Overall, it will save time and fuel costs. It will allow us to complete more work within the same time frame. That is a benefit to the department and the city.”
While further out, the police training facility would serve a similar purpose as the fire facility – enhancing and offering a variety of training capabilities to the department in a set location.
Currently, the department does not have those capabilities, which led staff to identify a standalone facility as a need.
“The department does not currently have a location we can repeatedly use at any point in the year, but rather is at the mercy of when another entity – such as the school district – has a building available for us to use for a short period,” said Deputy Police Chief Brandon Russell. “The department needs a facility that it can conduct a multitude of different types of training at any point in the year and do it repeatedly.”
Along with department-specific training on building searches, active shooters, crisis intervention, etc., the police training facility is the only building on the proposed site that would be open to the public (for additional potential training).
Government uses such as those proposed require special approval no matter the zoning district. With that, as the fire and Public Works facilities are for city personnel only, a request was also made to reduce and waive parking, parking surface and screening requirements for the development.
Being in agreement with the findings of fact, the planning commission voted 9-0 to adopt a resolution approving the waivers and special use, subject to staff conditions.