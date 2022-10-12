In the early days of Derby Fire and Rescue, responding to calls was a two-step process.
First, volunteer firefighters had to rush to the fire station itself, then they had to get on the truck and get to the scene.
Needless to say, it was a time-consuming endeavor.
Ted Austin, a volunteer with the department for 40 years, knew the drill well and while he and the others went as fast they could, at best, it would add at least an extra five minutes to a call.
There were no special lights on their civilian vehicles, although at times, Austin confessed that they did drive a bit quickly to the station.
The roots of the department’s physical presence were planted on Baltimore Avenue where the current police station is.
An equipment shed sheltered the first fire truck in the 1950s and it served until the late 1960s, said Austin, who joined the department as a teenage volunteer in 1975. His family’s line goes back even further as his father, Sam, was one of the original members.
Austin, now 66, recalls a long history of the city as he was its Director of Operations for two decades, retiring last year. With that job, he worked on security, IT capacities and buildings, and was involved in the most recent station design, Station 81.
A major change for the department took place in 1988 when a building went in at 128 W. Market to serve as a permanent fire station.
Another station, this one at 1401 N. Rock Road, was built in 2002 to expand service to the rapidly growing east side.
Station 81 an extensive change
It was a shift in direction for the expanding department as that station had the capacity to house paid, onsite personnel.
The station began filling that role in 2004, when the city’s first paid fire chief, Brad Smith, was hired, and later in July 2005, when the first full-time crew began duty.
The West Market station continued its service, but as the years went by, it became obvious that its small size and far west location were not ideal. Thus, plans were begun for what would become the flagship station at 715 E Madison.
The city was fortunate that the site, formerly used by the school district, was no longer needed.
“That’s a great location,” Austin said.
Derby is unique in that it has a linear, north-south layout rather than a circular pattern emitting from a core center.
“Certainly location of fire stations is critical for response times,” he said. “On serious medical calls every second counts – on fires too – but we have more medical calls.”
The industry standard is four minutes to the scene, with a minute or less to get out of the station.
To help that, Station 81 has a timer installed to let the crew know how quickly it gets out and on the road.
Along with location, the building was designed for the long term.
Former City Manager Kathy Sexton remarked when it opened that many people commented on how large the structure was and her response was that it was made for future expansion as needed.
Growth determines future stations
It has an on-duty staff of five, but can house nine. It also has room for more equipment and has extra offices if needed in the future.
Also, being on a busy corner, it’s seen by residents and visitors alike, so its appearance was vital, Austin said.
Planners went through three sets of landscaping plans before settling on one that struck the right balance.
It also included a sculpture by noted Derby artist John Parsons.
The station and its grounds have been visited a number of times by officials from other cities who are planning fire stations of their own to see how Derby did it.
Austin said when he started back in the 1970s, that he really didn’t envision that Derby would grow to the extent that it did and need a station like 81.
“But as we grew, it become apparent that we needed it,” he said.
The old station on West Market is still owned by the city and is now being used by the police department.
The city also is looking to the future on the growing north side of town and, in that regard, has a lot on North Buckner, just south of where Mernards has a large, now empty parcel. It may or may not need the land, but at least it’s in place if required.
“You can’t always put them where you think they need to go,” Austin said.
As for any future Derby fire stations, it’s a matter of where the houses and businesses are.
“We just have to see what happens as growth continues,” he said.