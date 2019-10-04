Derby Fire and Rescue Chief John Turner, left, takes possession of the traveling trophy that his department won in this year’s “Battle of the Badges” blood drive, bypassing the police. The police are represented here by Chief Robert Lee during a recent ceremony at a City Council meeting.
The two-day event was held in August at the Austin Room in City Hall and donors could vote for either first responser entity. The final score was 44 to 41 with two donors not voting for either. Officials say they were pleased that they were able to collect 87 units of blood, close to their goal of 91. That’s also five more units than were collected last year.