Derby FD

As part of the 2024 budget requests, Derby Fire and Rescue is seeking the addition of five positions to help continue pushing the department’s response capabilities forward.

Working through the budget season and preparing for potential 2024 projects, staff and the Derby City Council are currently weighing the needs and requests of various departments. 

Given the evolving requirements, emergency personnel tend to have plenty of requests. This year, Derby Fire Chief John Turner came forward asking for additional support staff for the department – primarily in administrative roles – at an initial budget workshop in June.

