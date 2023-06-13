Working through the budget season and preparing for potential 2024 projects, staff and the Derby City Council are currently weighing the needs and requests of various departments.
Given the evolving requirements, emergency personnel tend to have plenty of requests. This year, Derby Fire Chief John Turner came forward asking for additional support staff for the department – primarily in administrative roles – at an initial budget workshop in June.
Positions Derby Fire and Rescue is seeking to fill include administrative roles like battalion chief of training/safety and fire marshal, while also seeking to add a third firefighter (requiring three positions total) for Ladder Truck 81.
Evaluated for fire insurance ratings regularly, Derby FD was reviewed in the past year and found to have room for improvement for fire training/coordination of training hours. Each Derby firefighter is required to complete 228 training hours annually.
“That will help coordinate that and make sure that everyone’s trained the same. It will also help in keeping our operating procedures current,” Turner said of the position. “They’re going to have a lot of responsibilities stacked on them quick.”
In addition to managing training of new hires and promotional assessment, Turner said scheduling at the new fire training facility would also fall under the purview of that battalion chief.
A staffing study completed earlier in 2023 found Derby Fire and Rescue in need of additional support officers, which the battalion chief and fire marshal positions would help address.
With the addition of a fire marshal, Turner noted that could provide a massive benefit to the department and community overall in helping with code enforcement/inspections, fire investigations and public education on life-saving measures.
Turner noted a fire marshal could help analyze the trends of department calls and help shape targeted prevention efforts within Derby.
“For instance, if we see a particular intersection or area of town where we’re seeing more serious vehicle accidents,” Turner said, “we can disseminate that information to other city staff and maybe look at making that area safer.”
Additionally, with taking on inspections the fire marshal would ensure the department is able to get in and check the safety of every community building in a timely manner – including some (schools, restaurants, etc.) that require it annually.
On top of the administrative support positions, Derby Fire and Rescue is also requesting the addition of three firefighter positions in 2024 to add staff on Ladder Truck 81 to meet national safety standards. Turner noted it takes two to operate the bucket on the ladder and one crew member at street level.
In line with those standards, Derby Fire and Rescue is striving to have 17 firefighters on scene within eight minutes. Counting Sedgwick County Station 36, Derby FD can get 14 on scene in that time frame currently.
While the additional firefighter would push Derby FD closer to that goal of 17, Turner noted it would also help department personnel perform different functions on scene that they haven’t been able to do with previous staffing numbers.
Cost for all three positions would total nearly $568,000 in additional funds, with the goal to fill all positions as soon in 2024 as possible, which Turner said will help the department continue to meet the growing needs of the Derby community.
“It’s going to allow us to do things that we’re well aware we need to be doing, but we just don’t have the time to be able to do,” Turner said. “It’ll make our firefighters safer, and in turn it will make our community safer as well.”