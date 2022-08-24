Shortly after noon on Aug. 23, Derby Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a house fire in the 100 block of W. North Point Dr. Firefighters arrived to find smoke venting from a two-story duplex.
Lt. Kyle Gasaway led a crew from Engine 81 through dense smoke into the kitchen area, where there were cabinets engulfed in flames. Firefighters executed a quick knockdown, but not before a significant amount of smoke damage.
Fellow Derby firefighters conducted a quick search for occupants, finding one individual outside complaining of smoke inhalation. The occupant was evaluated and declined transport from the scene. Venting was completed and several valuables were removed from the home in a salvage attempt.
An investigation revealed unattended cooking as the cause of damages in excess of $20,000. The home will also be inhabitable for a time (likely a couple of weeks), leading acting Deputy Chief Matt Ludwig to contact Red Cross for housing assistance.
Derby Police, Sedgwick County Fire District 1 and Mulvane Fire Rescue also responded to the call.