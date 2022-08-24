House Fire

Derby firefighters from Engine 81 hook up a hose in an effort to battle a house fire in the 100 block of W. North Point Dr. on Aug. 23.

 COURTESY/CENTRAL KANSAS EMERGENCY PHOTOGRAPHY

Shortly after noon on Aug. 23, Derby Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a house fire in the 100 block of W. North Point Dr. Firefighters arrived to find smoke venting from a two-story duplex.

Lt. Kyle Gasaway led a crew from Engine 81 through dense smoke into the kitchen area, where there were cabinets engulfed in flames. Firefighters executed a quick knockdown, but not before a significant amount of smoke damage.

