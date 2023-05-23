Seats on the Derby City Council (four), school board (four) and even the mayorship will be up for a vote in the 2023 general election.
Seats on the Derby City Council (four), school board (four) and even the mayorship will be up for a vote in the 2023 general election.
Those residents have until June 1 to register as a candidate in the upcoming election.
Prospective candidates are able to file at the Sedgwick County Election Office (510 N. Main, Suite 101, Wichita) by noon on deadline day. Cost to file as a candidate is $20, or candidates can file by petition with enough qualified signatures.
More information and forms for interested candidates can be accessed online at sedgwickcounty.org/elections.