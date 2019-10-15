Derby High School’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes Huddle partnered with local churches and organizations to host Fields of Faith at Panther Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 9. More than 320 students participated in the event, representing 9 school districts. Music was provided by members of The Well Worship Center and a message was given by 2001 Derby High School graduate Branson Sears.
‘Fields of Faith’ at Panther Stadium
