In every sense, Swaney Elementary has been home for Derby’s Pam Fielden for most of her life. Fielden attended the elementary school growing up – as did her two sons – and has worked in the building as office clerk since 1995, nearly 30 years. Not to mention she lives less than half a mile from the school building.
“This has been my happy place,” Fielden said.
Now, Fielden is stepping away and officially entering retirement. Her last day at Swaney was the last day of the school year, May 20.
Originally, Fielden started her career as a legal secretary and bank manager before some corporate changes pushed her back toward school. As she transitioned out of her bank job, she started volunteering in her son’s classroom. She also knew the secretary, who eventually asked if Fielden would be interested in working at the school and she “just rolled with it.”
Pretty quickly, Fielden settled in to her role as office clerk – starting out at two hours a day before quickly transitioning to a full-time position.
While she helped around the office as needed, mainly with attendance, a bulk of Fielden’s responsibilities were tied to lunch services including lunch count, settling accounts, etc. It was a fitting role given that her mother, Rosalie Travis, worked in the kitchen at Swaney for nearly 30 years herself. Fielden actually joined the staff at Swaney the year after her mother retired, and she has been taking care of “her kids” ever since.
“I see every child in the lunchroom and so I know all their names and then I try to make that connection with them,” Fielden said. “That makes a big difference to them. I really try to hit on that, just to be their friend. And I’m a hugger. The last couple years were really rough on us huggers, but I tell the kids if you need a hug come see me.”
Fielden said she used to tease her sons regularly, pointing out a special student each year she wanted to bring home to be their new sister or brother.
The Fieldens’ history with Swaney runs deep, as Fielden noted her oldest son was part of the last sixth grade classes at Swaney (before the transition to the Sixth Grade Center) while her youngest was one of the last to serve as a crossing guard for the school. As one of the oldest schools in USD 260, Fielden said that tight-knit feeling is part of what drew her in – both as a parent and employee.
“We’ve always been what we called a warm and fuzzy neighborhood school. Some schools are more black and white. We’ve always been kind of the neighborhood school that people wanted to go to. We call ourselves Swaney family. I know a lot of people probably do that, but we all kind of take care of each other, kids and students,” Fielden said. “I just think, maybe because we’ve been here so long … I think it just developed that way and it’s really just a nice place to work.”
Over the course of nearly 30 years, Fielden has worked with several different principals, secretaries and other staff, leading to some great experiences. While it is bittersweet saying goodbye, Fielden hopes her efforts “to make a dent” had an impact on her home and Swaney family.