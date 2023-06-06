The month of June brought the filing deadline for candidates seeking election in 2023, which is shaping up to be a loaded field for local races.
In Derby, seats on the city council, school board and the position of mayor will all be up for election in 2023. A total of 15 candidates signed up and will be looking to represent their community on those governing bodies. The following is an initial look at who will appear on the general election ballot in November and their motivations to serve.
USD 260 Board of Education
There are four seats up for election on Derby’s Board of Education in 2023, with nine candidates vying for those spots – all relative newcomers to the political field.
Mark Boline noted that the actions of the current board led him to file for election, going beyond voicing his concerns at board meetings.
“Rather than sit on the sidelines, I was driven to get involved,” Boline said. “I am running for the Derby Board of Education because I believe my experience as a teacher and a parent of one current and two graduated Derby students will allow me to serve our community very effectively.”
Along with spending seven years as an elementary teacher in El Dorado, Boline also formerly served as a security officer with the U.S. Air Force.
Cathy Boote, Republican precinct committeewoman for DB11, spent 35 years in education before seeking a BOE seat. Boote also served on the academic committee for USD 260’s most recent strategic plan. She noted she has growing concerns over the lack of focus and accountability for academic achievement and respectful behavior and will seek to enhance district academic success and relational health in an effort to give back to her community.
“Today I am running because our kids still need my voice,” Boote said. “With clear communication and transparency, I believe we will be able to discuss hard issues and achieve our common goal of district-wide improvement and excellence.”
Tanya Jacobucci has not served on a school board, but has helped her community as a past member of the Sedgwick County District 5 advisory board. With a passion for education and as a parent of kids at all school levels in USD 260, Jacobucci said it is time to “put the students first and set personal agendas and politics aside.”
“Student success determines all of our futures. We must focus on that to build an exceptional foundation for our students so they will become successful citizens and future leaders. That begins with making USD 260 a place where all students, parents, staff and teachers want to be; and provide the opportunity to work together as a collaborative team,” Jacobucci said. “We are better together, working for the greater good.”
Tara Parker is active in her community, currently serving on her HOA board as well on the board of a non-profit that addresses human sex trafficking issues in Wichita. She is seeking to take that next step in serving on the school board, seeking to positively impact communication and support within USD 260.
“Many may be motivated to ‘fix’ something or bring a new perspective, and that can be just as beneficial,” Parker said. “I would like to bring my strengths in communication and diplomacy to help and support the Derby school district and its relationships.”
Boyd Rawlins may not have served in elected office previously,but he did work with the government for 32 years as a defense contractor.
After careful research and consultation with family, friends and community members, Rawlins made the decision to run for BOE. With children who previously attended and grandchildren currently attending Derby Public Schools, he is seeking to reinvest some of what he has gained from the district.
“I feel the need to give back to the community for the education my son and daughter-in-law received in Derby schools allowing them to further their education and become productive members of society,” Rawlins said. “As a member of the Board of Education I will represent the people of the district; you won’t be ignored.”
LuAnn Pickens Schaaf brings 27 years (39 years overall) of management experience with Boeing/Spirit to her campaign, having also served on the inaugural Derby strategic planning committee in 2001.
Knowing that the district can “do better,” she was spurred to file and seek a seat on the school board.
"I know that together, we can build a better future for Derby students, staff, teachers and administrators,” Schaaf said. “I am proud to be a lifelong Derby resident and I feel like it’s my calling now to do my part to help ensure that all students in our diverse community receive a quality education that prepares them for future success.”
David Sowden currently serves as the chairman of the Sedgwick County District 5 advisory board and is now seeking to take a more active role with the Derby school district – a district from which he graduated.
Seeking to create the best educational environment possible, Sowden said he hopes to be a voice for the students, parents, staff and Derby community.
“A good board member will seek to learn and hear from all participants in our school district before making decisions,” Sowden said. “The point of the school board is to be the oversight in educating our students; board members must then be willing to be educated and continue to seek out wisdom in all decision-making processes.”
Andrew Trapp is another first-time candidate who brings in some previous board and committee experiences, admitting Derby Public Schools are a major reason his family lives in the community. Through a role on the school board, Trapp said he would seek to meet the wide-ranging needs of Derby students.
“With the way Derby is growing, we have to recognize that there is a broadening array of perspectives and life experiences in our town. This means that we have students who are coming to school with diverse backgrounds,” Trapp said. “Board members are responsible for providing opportunities for all of the students, which means we need to understand how to set them up for success.”
Melanie Turner is a fellow Derby alum seeking a seat on the school board. She also currently serves on the District Special Services Parent Advisory Council and the Sedgwick County 4-H program development committee. She was a member of the Derby Public Library board for six years.
With four children, three currently attending Derby Public Schools, Turner has been actively involved volunteering in Derby classrooms and is looking to take that next step – actively engaging with stakeholders to best serve the district.
“The better I understand the concerns and priorities of the Derby community, the more effective I will be as a member of the BOE,” Turner said. “It is my goal to focus on student achievement and implement policies to ensure the best educational outcomes for all students.”
Office of mayor
While a bit smaller, there will also be a contested race for Derby mayor, with Mark Staats and Elizabeth Stanton both throwing their hats in the ring this election cycle. Rocky Cornejo, who had filed, has officially withdrawn his name from the mayoral race.
Mark Staats is the current president/CEO of the Derby Chamber of Commerce and past member of the Derby Police Department. He was also previously elected to the Derby City Council for three four-year terms, serving from 2008-2019.
Given his investment in Derby, he noted he wants to work with residents to best serve the city.
“I look forward to hearing from our citizens and their vision for the future of our city. It is good to hear from people on ways the city could be doing better, but it is equally as good to hear where the city is doing well,” Staats said. “However, the mayor's top priority would be listening and being the citizens’ fiercest advocate.”
Elizabeth Stanton is a sitting Derby City Council member serving Ward 2, elected to the position in 2021. A Derby native, she is also involved with several local organizations like the Rock Regional Hospital advisory council and Derby Rotary Club.
With her experience and history with the city, Stanton said she is committed to continuing to serve in the best interest of her constituents.
“Going forward I intend to continue to help shape the trajectory of our hometown. I love that Derby has the feel of a small town vibe while continuing to grow with new businesses and residences. People want to live here because of our amazing schools, playgrounds, parks, recreation commission, entertainment, dining, shopping and employment opportunities,” Stanton said. “I want Derby to continue to grow while maintaining the infrastructure so that all residents can benefit. I believe in being a positive and encouraging voice for everyone.”
Derby City Council
There will be no surprises come November, as all four candidates in the four wards for Derby City Council will be running unopposed, with some new faces set to join a pair of incumbents.
Kristi Truitt filed for the seat in Ward 1. While she is new to elected office, she is hoping her background in human resources will be a benefit in serving her community in this new role.
“[I’m] looking forward to learning more and serving this great and growing community,” Truitt said.
Wayne Molt Jr. will be serving Ward 2. Molt Jr. did not provide comments prior to press time.
Nick Engle, incumbent in Ward 3, will serve a second term with the council having enjoyed the work so far.
“It's satisfying to be in a position where I can both serve my community and constantly learn new things,” Engle said. “We get to help shape continued, organic growth of our business and residential communities and manage our infrastructure and city services as that growth increases demand.”
Jenny Webster will once again represent Ward 4 in her second term and, like Engle, looks forward to maintaining her role in local government.
“It's been an honor to serve in this time of growth and prosperity of the city of Derby,” Webster said. “I’m excited to continue to work with the citizens of my ward.”
Look for more in-depth coverage and a closer look at the candidates’ opinions on key election issues in a future edition of The Derby Informer.