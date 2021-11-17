A total of 693 students completed associate, bachelor, or graduate degrees at Fort Hays State University in the summer 2021 term. The university conferred 167 graduate degrees (master’s, Education Specialist, and Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees), 526 bachelor’s degrees, and seven associate degrees.
Derby’s Kyndal Smith (Master of Science in instructional technology) was among those earning degrees, along with Zachary Thomas Kliewer (Master of Science in education administration) and Rebecca Diane Torres (Master of Science in special education; high incidence), both of Haysville.