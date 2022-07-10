A total of 1,649 students earned recognition on the Dean’s Honor Roll at Fort Hays State University for the spring 2022 semester.
To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester.
Derby students earning honors for the semester included Brianna Rose, Cason Lindsey, Jaici Stanley, Jenna Wilcox, Rachel Matal, Taylor Bynum and Tiffany Way. Other local students on the honor roll included Isaiah Gates, Jack Hileman, Jamie Walker and Noah Parker from Haysville; and Mulvane’s Quinn Glaser.