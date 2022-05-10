If your taste buds are salivating, it might be muscle memory, as Derby’s annual Smoke on the Plains BBQ & Music Fest is right around the corner. The city will once again hold this year’s festival at High Park June 10 and 11.
Smoke on the Plains 2022 will be marked by the return of the People’s Choice competition, which took a brief hiatus last year. The event is coming back fully loaded – with attendees able to get more bang for their buck this time around. Tasting kits (available for $5) will offer participants a total of six two-ounce samples of pulled pork, compared to eight ounces total previously. Additionally, while attendees visited competitors’ booths in the past, blind judging will return for the competition this year and be done at one central location.
On top of the format changes, the People’s Choice contest – which normally draws at least 30 competitors – will also be moved up to the first day of the festival, going from 7 to 9 p.m. June 10. There will also be a slight shift in location, with the contest being held in the parking lot next to the Zimmerman Shelter (toward the southwest corner of the park).
Along with the return of one of the staple competitions, organizers are adding some new elements, including an option for brunch on the second day of the festival with Bloody Marys and Mimosas. Shaken or Stirred will provide the brunch staples from 9 to 11 a.m. June 11 while Taters N Toppings and Snack Shack food trucks will offer breakfast items.
“I think with moving our People’s Choice contest to Friday night, which is usually on Saturday, we wanted to bring something different as a Saturday event,” said Derby Director of Communications Kristy Bansemer. “We’re just trying to draw more people out to the park early.”
Having the food trucks in the park for the morning event, concerts are also planned to start earlier at 9 a.m. June 11 to help in drawing a crowd. The Kids Corner – returning like the People’s Choice contest – will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and appeal to the younger festivalgoers with face-painting, bounce houses and more.
During Paramount’s headlining performance from 6 to 10 p.m. June 11, organizers will also be introducing a new ‘80s Night Big Hair contest. Judging will take place at 8 p.m., with the winner receiving a prize package from The Butcher Shop Salon.
While there is no joint contest, The Silver Bullet Band will perform the headlining set from 7 to 10 p.m. June 10.
Other festival activities include a cornhole tournament put on by the Derby Recreation Commission, axe throwing (new in 2022) and the signature barbecue and steak cook-off contests happening June 11. Organizers noted members of the public are encouraged to sign up for the steak cook-off, with May 20 the deadline to enter.
A beer garden and food trucks will be featured on both nights of the festival,
with the event looking to offer something for everyone.
“I think each year we try to change things or add things that we think will bring more value to the event or maybe attract a different group of people,” Bansemer said. “We know that community events are very important to Derby residents. We can tell that just by how well they’re attended – from Spring Into Art to the barbecue [festival] to the Fourth of July to our tree lighting. I know that all of our events we work to offer free of charge … so really [we’re] trying to give something back to the community.”
For a full list of scheduled events or to register for any festival contests, visit derbybbq.com.