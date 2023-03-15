Closing out the Spring Break World Tour highlighting the culture of India, the Derby Public Library will be hosting a Holi Festival of Colors celebration on March 18.
The celebration will start with a carnival (including games, crafts, etc.) from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Then, the Festival of Colors will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Participants will meet in the Community Room before moving outside on the west lawn to celebrate Holi with traditional colored powder, music and dancing. Old clothes and towels are recommended.
Registration for families/groups can be completed at https://forms.gle/2fyG5GNUH8Nmjmny5. One adult (18 or older) must be present with each group. For more information, contact the library at 788-0760.