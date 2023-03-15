Holi Festival
FILE

Closing out the Spring Break World Tour highlighting the culture of India, the Derby Public Library will be hosting a Holi Festival of Colors celebration on March 18.

The celebration will start with a carnival (including games, crafts, etc.) from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Then, the Festival of Colors will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0