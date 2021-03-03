Kendal Warkentine, staff, and Jeff Jewett and the crossing guard crew from Derby Church of the Nazarene, volunteers, are the February recipients of the I Make A Difference Award.
Jewett and other volunteers at Derby Church of the Nazarene were recognized for their time supporting El Paso Elementary School.
No matter the weather, every morning and afternoon school is in session, a crew of volunteers from Derby Church of the Nazarene have been outside in front of El Paso Elementary serving as crossing guards, according to a district release.
Students arrive at school using a variety of methods – they might be walkers, bike riders, scooter riders or skateboarders. The crew helps ensure students can safely cross the street by providing traffic support. They set out cones, dress in yellow high visibility vests and hold stop signs.
Warkentine was recognized as the staff IMAD winner for his work at Derby High School.
He supports staff members and students at Derby High School with Canvas, a learning management system used by Derby Public Schools’ teachers to help present class material in an electronic, online format.
Warkentine offers assistance by teaching, troubleshooting and providing fixes for remote, synchronous, and in-person instruction. His knowledge and experience are a resource to many at DHS. He is helpful assisting others in developing their skills in Canvas and other technology.
He has worked tirelessly and selflessly to support teachers, not only at DHS but across the district.
Visit www.derbyschools.com/IMAD to nominate a staff member or volunteer for an I Make A Difference Award.