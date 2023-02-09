Other Worlds

David Gray captured some curious owlets (shown) in one of this photos currently on display in the “Other Worlds” exhibit at the Derby Public Library.

 COURTESY

The Derby Public Library and Derby Arts Council invite the public to enjoy a new photography installation, “Other Worlds,” now on display in the Gathering Space and Community Room of the library.

David Gray, a Wichita artist, has provided 89 photographs not only with a variety of subjects, but also color and black and white, film and digital production, and range of time. 

