The Derby Public Library and Derby Arts Council invite the public to enjoy a new photography installation, “Other Worlds,” now on display in the Gathering Space and Community Room of the library.
David Gray, a Wichita artist, has provided 89 photographs not only with a variety of subjects, but also color and black and white, film and digital production, and range of time.
Viewers will be able to appreciate the effort and persistence of the photographer’s dedication to his craft, including the fact that Gray prints and frames much of the work himself.
Gray became interested in photography as a young child while watching his mother, a portrait photographer. He has worked both in film and digital mediums.
Butterflies, beetles, hummingbirds and exploding milkweed pods share wall space with Kansas landscapes and landmarks as part of the exhibit. Visitors can enjoy a stone bridge that pulls the eye from across the room and the humor and tenderness of baby owlets near the watchful eye of their mother. Capturing moments that might otherwise not be witnessed is a theme present in many of the photographs hung in this exhibit.
Interspersed among the vivid nature photographs are three groups of black and white photos taken in urban and tropical locations, observations of daily life with no written commentary. This photographic exhibition contains multiple examples of the natural world and the human condition.
Gray is a member of the Wichita Camera Club and has shown work previously at the library in collaboration with the Derby Photo Club. This is his first solo exhibit. “Other Worlds” will be on display at the library through Feb. 28.
Though there is no reception planned for this show, any questions regarding the artist’s work and/or possible purchase of pieces can be directed to Tami English, Derby Public Library, 316-788-0760.