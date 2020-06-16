Derby Public Schools distributed more than 1,000 free boxes of fruits and vegetables to the community on Thursday as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program. A $480 grant awarded by the Derby Community Foundation helped with delivery. The district will distribute food boxes again on June 25 from 5-7 p.m. at the Central Kitchen and Oaklawn Elementary. The district also plans to distribute boxes in July.
Farmers to Families distribution event a success
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
Jun 23
Jun 23
Jun 25
Jun 25
Jun 25
Jun 30