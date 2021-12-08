Derby Public Schools’ Oaklawn Elementary (5000 S. Clifton, Wichita) will host a final open house from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 for students, families and other district patrons to walk through one last time in the current building. Students at Oaklawn only will not have school Dec. 17 in order to accommodate the move and provide time for staff to transition to the new building. A ribbon-cutting and open house for the new school will occur at a later date – with students to attend classes in the newly constructed school starting after winter break.
Farewell open house being held at Oaklawn
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
