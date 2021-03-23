The opportunity to honor their father, Rodney, was never in doubt for Ryan Trowbridge and his family. What they didn’t know on April 6, 2020 is how big of an event it could or would become.
Rodney passed away due to heart failure and COVID-19 complications early in the pandemic, placing any plans of larger events and services on hold.
“He had so many friends and people that were close to him,” Ryan said. “There were so many people asking when it was going to be and we can’t miss it.”
Just over one year later, the celebration of life is finally set.
The Rod Trowbridge Memorial Cook Airfield Fly-In is set for Saturday, April 10. The free event will honor Rod and other local residents who passed away over the last year because of restrictions toward any gatherings over the last year. The event will feature four bands and five different competitions throughout the day.
“We knew really fast that this outdoor event could honor everybody that has passed [over the last year],” Ryan said. “We can be outdoors, social distance and get together with friends and family. It started to morph from there.”
After COVID-19 restrictions kept an event in the fall from happening, plans for the spring began to emerge. Ryan shared that his girlfriend had ties to Cook Airfield and the idea of hosting an event in one of its hangars began to take place.
Events will begin at 11:00 a.m., including an airplane and motorcycle poker run, corn hole tournament, barbecue competition and a car show. Pictures of each honoree will also be rolling throughout the day in the hangar.
Ryan said each event was picked because they tied so closely to his father’s passions. The music was born from Rod’s interest in live events, including the Wheatland Music Festival that he and his son started in 2000.
Bands performing include The Bus Company, Across the Pond, Lucky People and Corner Pocket.
“It came together with what people knew what my dad loved,” he said. “Each one of these events has its own world. We want to try and get everyone together and enjoy it.”
An event that originally came out of Ryan’s pocket is no more. He said community members and local businesses have chipped in to make sure the event can be run smoothly at little to no expense to him or his family.
“We now have 21 sponsors and we have made it something that we can not come out of pockets,” he said. “We are charging for the corn hole and motorcycle poker event, but all of these events have cash prizes or gifts given by sponsors, friends or family.
While Ryan is certainly anticipating what this day will serve as for his and other local families, he is reminded of his father’s passing each time he thinks about April 10. It’s where he’s thankful for the help he has received in planning the first annual event.
“It’s still gut wrenching thinking about my dad,” he said. “It’s hard and I have to step away every once in awhile. I’ve got so many friends though that have stepped in and asked what can they do to help. They knew these people and everyone knows everyone around here. It has been real easy asking for a favor.”