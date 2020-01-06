New York City and Times Square may have their famed ball drop at midnight on New Year’s Eve, but Derby has joined other cities across the nation with a family celebration of its own — and it’s a half day earlier.
Called “Happy Noon Year,” the event at the Derby Recreation Center featured a balloon drop at noon to mark the start of a new year and a new decade.
About 75 people, mostly children in the 2- to 10-age range, their parents and friends gathered in the gym for the festivities, which also offered games, snacks, party hats, whistles and inflatables.
There was lots of running around before the big event, which actually encountered a slight delay as the balloons didn’t seem to want to jump into a new year.
But after a strong pull on the mesh net, they fell to the ground and the youngsters delighted in playing with them.
This is the second year for the event, which attracted about 60 people last year. Judging by its popularity, it will be back again next year, said Ashlynn Godown, the DRC program coordinator who ran it.
She said the whole point is to offer an alternative to the traditional New Year’s activities. It’s a way for families to do something together, she said, and not have to get a babysitter.
“This way the kids have something special about the holiday, too,” she said.
That’s what Heather Swanson of Mulvane liked, who was there with her son, Will, 7. It was her first time at the activity and she liked the range of things for the kids to do.
Will, with a silver hat and whistle, was working hard on stacking wood blocks. When they all fell, he gave out a hearty shout.
“Happy Noon Year” events in other cities are at science centers, children’s centers, recreational complexes and libraries.
The balloon drop is a staple to all of them, other than their own twists to each one, including a venue offering an apple cider toast, another with a dance party, and another with story time.
The one thing that none do is keep attendees up late.
As one website put it: “Attending this event may help you get a good night’s sleep.”