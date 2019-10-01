Derby High School seniors Kinley Fager (left) and Kevin Washington (right) were named Homecoming queen and king, respectively. Washington was joined by king candidates Jarod Noel, Daniel Archer, Alex Le and Jacob Karsak. Fager was one of five queen candidates, including Angela Cortes, Kylann Antal, Bayley Johnson and Abbie Grosso.
Fager, Washington named Homecoming royalty
- ADAM SUDERMAN sports@derbyinformer.com
