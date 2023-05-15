Pay-to-ride Expansion

After successful implementation of a pilot this year, expansion of Derby Public Schools’ pay-to-ride bus program was recently proposed for the 2023-2024 academic year.

 FILE

Maximizing the capabilities of the bus fleet for the Derby school district resulted in a successful pilot year for the pay-to ride program.

The program uses busses that were not at full capacity with routes that passed by school children’s homes ineligible to ride a bus to give families the option to pay to ride. The district is looking at expanding the program for next school year.

Pay-to-ride Map

The proposed pay-to-ride program expansion would serve families in the area shown, northeast of DNMS.
