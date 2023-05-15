Maximizing the capabilities of the bus fleet for the Derby school district resulted in a successful pilot year for the pay-to ride program.
The program uses busses that were not at full capacity with routes that passed by school children’s homes ineligible to ride a bus to give families the option to pay to ride. The district is looking at expanding the program for next school year.
Current policy states that if a student lives within 2.5 miles of his or her school, they are not eligible for bus transportation. A bus may transport a sibling who attends a school farther away, such as a middle school or Derby High School. The pay-to-ride program included routes east of K-15, for children that attended Oaklawn Elementary or Cooper Elementary, and routes west of K-15 for students that attend middle schools or elementary schools east of K-15.
The cost to participate in the program is $300 per student or $550 per family for the school year.
“The program I think has been very successful,” said Burke Jones, director of operations, during the Board of Education meeting on May 8. “We have 27 riders utilizing it for this school year.”
Given the success of the first year, Jones and Randy Collins, supervisor of transportation for the district, are looking to expand the program.
“We originally picked pilot program routes because buses that were not full were driving by students that could benefit from this. There is only one other route that would allow that at this time,” Jones said.
The route is north and east of Derby North Middle School, a mostly rural area with 35 homes on the route. Adding additional routes would require hiring more drivers and substantially increase the cost to participants.
“You might say ‘that school bus is three-fourths full’ when you see it in the morning,” Jones said. “The problem is there might be 140 students rostered to that bus, but on any given day less than that may be riding. It’s a balancing act and we never know for sure if that bus is going to be over capacity based on the kids that are rostered or will in fact not all the kids ride.”
The school board took no action on staff recommendation but will at a later meeting.