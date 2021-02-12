One of the longest bursts of sub-freezing temperatures to invade Derby isn’t leaving any time soon.
Kansas has become a central state in a historic burst of Arctic air that stretches as far south as the Rio Grande Valley in Texas. Temperatures of 32 degrees or lower began on Saturday, Feb. 6 and current forecasts have the frigid numbers staying through Thursday, Feb. 18.
The record of consecutive sub-freezing temperatures (24) dates back to 1895. A run of seven-straight days occurred in 2014, but the Wichita area is poised to break a record of 11-straight days that was set in 1983.
“The pattern is continuing to bring bursts of cold air into the Plains,” National Weather Service meteorologist Vanessa Pearce said. “It’s almost stuck right now. We’re going to continue to get those reinforcing bits of cold air.”
Temperatures will take an even bigger dive over the weekend. Forecasted highs will range from 4 to 13 degrees through Tuesday, Feb. 16. Wind chills, with gusts of 20 miles per hour or more, will fall between -13 to -21 in the Wichita area.
While cold air and ongoing snow flurries have dominated the conversation over the past week, heavier snow is set to arrive early Sunday morning and continue through the work commute 24 hours later. The National Weather Service is forecasting amounts that may exceed five inches in and surrounding Sedgwick County. Blowing and drifting snow is also a concern as winds are expected to strengthen through the weekend.
“Accumulating snow is looking likely at this time,” Pearce said. “The greatest threat will fall from Sunday through Monday.”
Pearce dismissed the myth of snowfall not accumulating at higher rates with cold temperatures. Kansans may be more used to seeing wet, slushy accumulating snow, but she said this is what the northern United States is used to with higher totals and much lower temperatures.
“It won’t have an abundance of moisture due to the temperatures,” she said. “It will be a white, powdery snow, but it can still accumulate in greater quantities.”
While heavier snow hasn’t impacted Derby as of yet, its public works department has been busy evaluating road conditions amidst the current period of fog, freezing rain and snow flurries.
As snowfall rates are expected to intensify through the weekend, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) and public works director Robert Mendoza are reminding anyone on the roads to give workers space as they treat all roadways.
When winds and snowfall rates increase and visibility decreases, trucks may fall to speeds of 10 miles per hour or less.
“Please give yourself a little bit of extra time,” he said. “A few minutes added to your schedule will go a long way toward getting you to and from your destination safely. When people get impatient and speeds increase, that’s when we see problems.”
He said the brine tanks on city trucks shoot a 23 percent water/salt solution on roadways. It hits center lanes and traffic carries it across the pavement. The mixture, including sand, wets the material so that it sticks and doesn’t blow to the curb.
Mendoza reminds motorists that the sand mixture can damage a vehicle and if they’re too close to these spreaders, they can’t hit the coverage that they’d like to have. The corrosive action of salt becomes the third danger to vehicles.
He recommends that all motorists remain a minimum of 50 feet behind city workers.
The Derby Informer is keeping track of local closings related to inclement winter weather. Click here to submit a closing.