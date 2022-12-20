Long-time volunteer Gary Evans was selected by the Derby Recreation Commission as its 2022 Volunteer of the Year. Evans, who led a weekly Carve and Chat class for more than 40 years, accepted the award presented by Assistant Director of Programs DeeAnna Claytor at the Dec. 13 DRC meeting.
Claytor said Evans was a unanimous choice by those who voted. Evans retired from his teaching role at the Hubbard Arts Center in September 2022.
In his acceptance speech, Evans said he has been a volunteer longer than he worked for Honeywell. The wood carving group, which was started by Evans in 1979, originally began as part of the Derby Adult Community Education program offered through USD 260 and hosted at the former high school building.
Evans said he often told new students that wood carving was not for those afraid of a little blood as cut fingers were a standard occurrence. In his years of teaching, only one student got up and left after hearing that warning.
While Evans plans to still attend the weekly group, he will not miss the prep work necessary.
“Volunteering has been a great activity for me. I encourage others to do it too,” Evans said.