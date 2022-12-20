Evans Retirement 2 (copy)

Carve-n-Chat is a weekly woodworking class that Evans lead for the DRC for many years. 

Long-time volunteer Gary Evans was selected by the Derby Recreation Commission as its 2022 Volunteer of the Year. Evans, who led a weekly Carve and Chat class for more than 40 years, accepted the award presented by Assistant Director of Programs DeeAnna Claytor at the Dec. 13 DRC meeting.

Claytor said Evans was a unanimous choice by those who voted. Evans retired from his teaching role at the Hubbard Arts Center in September 2022.

