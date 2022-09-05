With his 80th birthday approaching in December, Derby resident and volunteer DRC instructor Gary Evans has been taking stock of how he has dedicated his time through the years. He recently came to the realization that he has spent more than half of those years teaching the Carve and Chat class through the Derby Recreation Commission.
“I’ve been teaching wood carving longer than I worked at Honeywell [40 years],” Evans said.
Now, Evans is set to hand over the reins, retiring from his time as an instructor recently. Carl Woods, who has been attending for a few years, will take over for Evans. The latter noted, though, that he fully intends to stay on as a regular participant in the Carve and Chat class – which is now hosted at the Hubbard Arts Center.
Evans took up wood carving in 1979 and shortly after began teaching the Carve and Chat class, which technically predates the DRC. The class began as an effort with the Derby Adult Community Education program offered through USD 260 and hosted at the former high school building (now Derby Middle School).
While there were some concerns about the class being held initially due to low sign up (as a paid course), Evans quickly adjusted and offered to teach Carve and Chat for free as a volunteer instructor. Now, the course is in its 41st year being offered, making it one of the longest running arts programs at the DRC.
Starting carving as a hobby was initially a measure of self-preservation, Evans joked. After his father retired from Boeing in 1979, Evans got a call from his mother that summer in which she remarked, “we’ve got to do something with your dad,” given his newfound free time. The following day at work, a couple of colleagues were discussing a wood carving class starting up at Wichita’s Osage Park. Evans signed both himself and his father up shortly thereafter.
“That’s basically how I took up wood carving is to get my mother off my back,” Evans said with a laugh, “and I’ve been doing it ever since.”
Evans still very much enjoys carving and plans to show up and “just be a pest” at the Carve and Chat classes now. Admittedly, he said finishing projects is not his favorite aspect, but now he will have plenty of time to start several. He also said he is looking forward to not having to do the prep work for teaching the class.
Carve and Chat is offered as a beginner level class, though beginners usually make up a small portion in attendance. As participants pick up the hobby, any interested are invited back to the class to continue their work.
While the numbers have fluctuated through the years, Evans noted he has truly appreciated the camaraderie formed between members of the class. He noted he often told beginners that they would learn a lot in the class – hoping, jokingly, that some of it would apply to wood carving.
Over the years, Evans noted he never really received any bad feedback. Additionally, the Carve and Chat class helped pave the way for the newly introduced Carve and Coffee class – with a dedicated few taking part in both. It’s easy to get hooked, too, as Evans noted there are certain therapeutic elements both students and instructor have picked up on.
“It’s a very good hobby that can relax you,” Evans said. “You can be stressed out, I can go down and start carving, and after a while I’m calm.”
Carve and Chat will continue to be offered from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information on the program, visit derbyrec.com.