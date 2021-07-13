A faulty piece of equipment at Derby’s wastewater treatment facility triggered a stream advisory that was issued and rescinded last week.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) issued the stream advisory on July 4 after Derby utilities staff discovered that a bar screen at the treatment facility, just south of town, was not functioning properly. Under the advisory, KDHE recommended residents and animals not enter the water in the area until it was safe again.
A bar screen is a large piece of equipment that filters inorganic matter from incoming sewage at the treatment facility, said Public Works Director Robert Mendoza. When it malfunctioned, it effectively blocked up wastewater flow and caused some of the incoming sewage to back up and bypass the plant into Spring Creek near the Arkansas River.
“Our wastewater utility is a highly regulated, highly managed entity by the KDHE, so we have communications with them on a regular basis,” Mendoza said. “We self-report all of the different situations that may occur within the treatment process.”
Despite a hiccup in the treatment facility’s emergency notification system, staff who monitor the treatment plant every day noticed the unusual activity and discovered the problem. The equipment was repaired and all processes of the plant were functioning as normal later that day.
“The equipment itself was pretty simple to put back online,” Mendoza said. “The cleanup is the real issue. When you have waste product that hits the ground, you have to treat it.”
Dilution the solution
“Dilution is the solution” when it comes to cleaning waste, Mendoza said.
He said the city used everyday, chlorinated water to dilute the area near the manhole where the wastewater first escaped.
“Chlorine is the No. 1 tool to use in a wastewater cleanup,” he said. “So we diluted that area and pumped all that material back into the system, and that’s now all been treated and moved forward.”
The city also diluted the water in the exposed area in Spring Creek, which made it so the city didn’t have to treat the water in the creek. The city took a control sample of water upstream on Spring Creek and another sample downstream from the wastewater leak.
Samples collected indicated that there is no health risk associated with the creek.
“That first test showed that we were well within safety ranges, almost as if the creek didn’t even know it had a spill in it,” Mendoza said.
Once the sample test wrapped up about 24 hours later, the city sent the results to KDHE, which deemed that secondary contact with the water was once again safe. KDHE rescinded the advisory on July 6.
Mendoza said the city is fortunate to have a certified lab in town to process water samples, as it enabled KDHE to rescind the advisory more quickly.
“We are just as if you hired somebody. We are qualified and certified as any other laboratory in the state of Kansas, and they accept our information,” he said.
Otherwise, he said, the city would have had to ship the samples to a lab for processing, which could have delayed the rescinding of the advisory.