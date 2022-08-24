The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is inviting small businesses, governments, and not-for-profit organizations to participate as Small Entity Representatives (SERs) for a potential Small Business Advocacy Review panel. This panel will focus on the agency’s development of a rule that proposes to revise the new source performance standards for greenhouse gas emissions from new, modified, and reconstructed electric generating units under Clean Air Act (CAA) section 111(b).
Panel members will ask a selected group of SERs to provide advice and recommendations on behalf of their company, government, or organization to inform the panel members about the potential impacts of the proposed rule on small entities.