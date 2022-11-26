The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently announced it is now accepting applications for the 2023 President’s Environmental Youth Awards and Presidential Innovation Awards for Environmental Educators.
Student awards recognize outstanding environmental stewardship projects from those in grades K-12, while educator awards acknowledge outstanding professionals who integrate environmental, place-based experiential learning into school curricula and school facility management across the country. Awards can relate to a range of projects including climate change, water infrastructure, solutions in recycling, etc.