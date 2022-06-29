The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the 2022 notices of funding availability for the agency’s Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) program and the State Infrastructure Financing Authority WIFIA (SWIFIA) program. This year’s funding will provide up to $6.5 billion in total funding to support $13 billion in water infrastructure projects while creating more than 40,000 jobs.
Funding this year will be prioritized in four areas including increasing investment in economically stressed communities, making rapid progress on lead service line replacement, addressing PFAS and emerging contaminants, and supporting one water innovation and resilience.
Prospective borrowers can find more information about WIFIA at https://www.epa.gov/wifia.