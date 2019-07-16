Online enrollment for students returning to Derby Public Schools began Tuesday.
Families of those students can re-enroll by visiting derbyschools.com/parents/enrollment.
For students who are enrolling at a Derby school for the first time, they will need to visit a designated enrollment event.
All nine elementary schools will host enrollment from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 22 and from noon to 7 p.m. July 23 at their respective sites. Due to bond construction, Wineteer’s enrollment will be held at Derby North Middle School and El Paso’s will be at Derby Middle School.
Both middle schools will host enrollment from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 24 and from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 25.
Derby High School will host enrollment from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. July 30 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 31. Due to bond construction, DHS enrollment will also be held at DNMS.
New enrollees should bring a birth certificate, proof of residency, health exam and immunization documentation.