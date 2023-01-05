With the colder temperatures that come with winter weather, the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) – implemented by the Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) – offers financial assistance to help families struggling to pay their heating bills.
As of Jan. 3, LIEAP is now accepting applications for one-time assistance payments and will be taking them through March 31. Applicants must apply on the DCF website by clicking “Apply for Services” or in person and be eligible according to the qualifications. DCF service centers can be located online at www.dcf.ks.gov/services/Pages/DCFOfficeLocatorMap.aspx.