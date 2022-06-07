Recently, Emporia State University named more than 750 undergraduates to the university honor roll for the spring 2022 semester. To qualify, students were required to earn a minimum 3.80 semester grade point average in at least 12 graded hours.
Derby students making the honor roll included Teagan Brown, Paije Crossman, Sadie Davis, Shea Gee, Tyler Kahmann and Ariana Taylor. Area students on the honor roll included Mulvane’s Connor Heersche and Anaa Cooper, Jaycie Rust and Reygan Walter of Haysville.