Emporia State University recently announced more than 800 undergraduates were named to the university honor roll and dean's lists for spring 2021. Students from Derby making the university honor roll included Elise Biays, Charlotte Danis, Shea Gee, Katelyn Hayes, Mackenzie Herman, Erin Kooser, Jessica Ramirez Auman, Ariana Taylor and Dakota Taylor. Biays, Danis, Hayes, Herman, Kooser and Ariana Taylor also made The Teachers College dean’s list.
In addition, Mulvane students Emma Chambers, Samantha Conrad, Connor Heersche and Katelyn Ward all made the university honor roll, along with Jamie Rhue of Haysville. Rhue also made The Teachers College Dean’s list, Chambers made the School of Business dean’s list, and Conrad and Heersche made the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean’s list.