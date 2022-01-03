Given its importance to Derby Fire and Rescue and the services it provides, emergency repairs were recently completed on the Quint 81 truck.
While that particular truck is budgeted for replacement in 2022, the current build time is estimated at 18 months.
In the interim, work was done on the current truck to maintain services. Repairs included the driver’s side down jack and outrigger extension cylinders, coming to a total cost of $15,130, which was authorized by the city manager. The City Council received and filed notification of the repairs at the Dec. 28 meeting.