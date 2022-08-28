Due to efforts Sedgwick County is making to phase out current emergency radio technology, the replacement of emergency radios and accessories has become a necessity for a number of Derby departments.
Per Deputy City Manager Dan Bronson, a request was brought before the City Council at its Aug. 23 meeting to replace both handheld and in-vehicle radio units for the Derby Police and Public Works departments, which the council approved.
“This change to phase two compliant radios is necessary to ensure the current radio communication system is not overstressed with increases in the devices as well as radio transmissions,” Bronson said.
Capabilities to be offered by the phase two radios include increased channel capacity, GPS locating, enhanced audio clarity and coverage areas, and better communication with neighboring agencies (i.e., Mulvane Fire).
Sedgwick County created a group purchasing contract offering a larger discount for radio purchases than what Derby could facilitate on its own, according to Bronson, and the contract’s pending expiration on Aug. 31 created a pressing need to address the item.
Bronson also reported that Derby Fire and Rescue submitted an Assistance to Firefighters Grant to FEMA in the amount of $641,097 for similar radio upgrades earlier this year. Those grant awards will be announced in a couple of months.
Council member Rick Coleman questioned if the fire department radios could be included in the county purchasing contract being used for Derby PD and Public Works, with the grant to be paid back if received. City Manager Kiel Mangus noted there are federal statutes that would not allow that, but did confirm that avenues are available for the fire department to purchase radios even without the grants.
“I didn’t want to be in a situation where now we can’t buy radios because we didn’t put it in the budget,” Coleman said.
Mangus noted that with access to purchasing policy in Johnson County and availability of Derby Difference sales tax funds, that will not be an issue.
With no assistance from the county in purchasing the radios, Coleman also asked if Derby would be better off with its own emergency dispatch department. Bronson said the city is actually saving millions by not having its own dispatch – which would require the replacement of towers and console the county has to take on per the upgrades.
GPS locating was generally agreed to be a plus and, while Mayor Randy White noted a sense of feeling “trapped” by the software changes and radio upgrades he was also cognizant of how important a working radio system can be. Hearing reports from the aftermath of the 2011 tornado that struck Joplin, Mo., the benefits are clear.
“In an emergency situation, you need something,” White said. “If we’re better off here, I kind of put that in the plus column.”
Part of an amendment to the 2022 budget, the Derby City Council authorized execution of an agreement with Motorola Solutions to purchase the radio equipment at a total cost of $469,855. Most (94%) of the cost will be covered by the Public Safety Equipment Reserve Fund, with the rest split between the Water and Wastewater funds.