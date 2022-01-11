TOPEKA – In an effort to continue supporting Kansans as they manage the impacts of COVID-19 and the multiple variants of the virus, the Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) announced the continuation of the emergency food assistance (SNAP) benefits to current participants.
The extension will increase the maximum monthly benefit for 63,000 households across the state and deliver an additional $14,591,000 per month to Kansas.
The continuance of the emergency allotment is effective through July 31, 2022, or upon the termination of the federal declaration of a Public Health Emergency, whichever occurs sooner.
No application is necessary to receive the emergency food assistance funds. The distribution will continue to follow the standard alphabetical schedule.
Those who do not currently receive food assistance, but are interested in applying, are encouraged to visit the DCF website at www.dcf.ks.gov.