Due to recent events, the Derby Recreation Commission highlighted some of its current safety measures around its facilities, programs and events at the DRC board meeting on June 14.
The main goal of the presentation was to address the protocols currently in place for a wide array of emergencies.
“It was a special request from our board to outline and just update the board on our procedures in the case of emergencies in different scenarios,” DRC Superintendent of Recreation Chris Drum said. “So we took it as an opportunity to just provide an overall update for all of our emergency action plans.”
Director of Facilities Darcie Parkhurst outlined a few of the facilities’ procedures, and the level of expertise employees are trained on in various emergency situations. There is a general template for each facility, but it is adapted based on the layout for the specific facility.
Director of Programs Vanessa Buehne provided a layout of some of the procedures at specific child care programs, such as pick-up and drop-off protocol for both Rec Station at the Hubbard Arts Center and the after-school program at the Oaklawn Activities Center.
Buehne said that the DRC is working on updating its special events emergency action procedures, and there are protocols in place for each park, such as High Park and Decarsky Park.
Both Parkhurst and Buehne said that the staff goes through extensive background checks, consistent safety certifications, and unprompted practice drills on various instances in an attempt to properly prepare the employees to be ready if there is an incident.
To conclude the debrief to the board, Parkhurst recommended the various ways the DRC could update and enhance its emergency action procedures.
Parkhurst said that the City of Derby conducted an all-hazards review in the spring and brought in a protective security advisor for the Kansas district as a consultant for the Department of Homeland Security to walk through some of the facilities in the city.
The report will provide recommendations on improving emergency action plans. Rock River Rapids was a site that was added to the review. In conversations with the consultant, Parkhurst learned of several options available, including a walk-through of the facilities to enhance the emergency action plans.
“Rock River Rapids was part of the city’s review.” Drum said. “Obviously, we manage that facility, so with our staff being involved in that, we see it as an opportunity to do something in a similar capacity to do with our facilities. We are considering doing something as well and implementing some of the things we will learn in the site analysis of Rock River Rapids into our other facilities.”
The Department of Homeland Security offers online courses on active shooter training. The DRC has previously worked with the Derby Police Department to help create some of its protocols.
The DRC board expressed interest in adding a third-person review of its procedures to assess its protocols, and bonds could be available to aid in improving security measures.