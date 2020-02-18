The Derby Board of Education approved a change last week that would move the last day of school for elementary students in this school year to Wednesday, May 20. It was originally a half day on Friday, May 22.
The date change was recommended by the Staff Transition Committee to allow elementary teachers time to finish their end-of-the-year professional responsibilities and pack items for those who will be moving schools.
The change means that student contact days at the elementary level only would be converted to 1-1/2 teacher workdays. The total number of working days for teachers does not change and they would still check out at the end of the year at the same time as all other certified staff.
The change of date or deviation of contract had to be approved by a majority of those educators affected, the DNEA Executive Committee, the Superintendent and the Board of Education.
STUDENT AND TEACHER SCHEDULE FOR DERBY ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
May 20, 2020
Last day for elementary students is a full day of school.
May 21, 2020
All elementary teachers will be provided work time/grading time, in addition to finishing their normal end-of-the-year closeout duties. Grade cards will close on May 22 at 10 p.m. All elementary teachers will be provided work time to pack items for teachers who will be moving. Teachers not moving will coordinate with the building administrator to be assigned to a building/teacher to help with the packing.
May 22, 2020
All elementary teachers will be provided work time to pack items for teachers who will be moving. Teachers not moving will coordinate with the building administrator to be assigned to a building/teacher to help with the packing. A minimum 30-minute duty-free lunch time will be provided. At 1 p.m. or after teachers will be allowed to check out as needed.