El Paso YOS

Pictured at the BOE presentation recognizing El Paso staff's years of service are (left to right) Megan Butts, El Paso Principal Ashley Wagner and Heather Gee.

 COURTESY/DERBY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

At the Nov. 14 school board meeting, El Paso Elementary Principal Ashley Wagner presented years of service awards to staff. Recognition was given to Megan Butts (10 Years) and Heather Gee for receiving the University of Kansas School of Education 25 Year Certificate for completing 25 years of teaching and/or administrative service in public or private schools.

