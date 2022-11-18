At the Nov. 14 school board meeting, El Paso Elementary Principal Ashley Wagner presented years of service awards to staff. Recognition was given to Megan Butts (10 Years) and Heather Gee for receiving the University of Kansas School of Education 25 Year Certificate for completing 25 years of teaching and/or administrative service in public or private schools.
El Paso staff recognized for dedicated service
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 25
-
Nov 26
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 28
-
Nov 29
-
Nov 30
-
Nov 30
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1