Staff from El Paso Elementary School were recognized for years of service at the Oct. 14 Derby Board of Education meeting. Left to right: Lauren Manning, 10 years of service, El Paso Principal Carla Schartz, and Cindy Wichman, 10 years of service. Not pictured: Shelly Murrow, 10 years of service, and Kimberly Wilson, 15 years of service.

