El Paso Elementary School is next up in the district’s logo refresh plan.
Derby Public Schools is updating its schools’ logos as part of its five-year strategic plan, aiming to create more consistency in branding across the district. The district started with elementary schools in November 2019, most recently voting to update the dragon logo at Derby Hills Elementary School.
The Derby Board of Education previewed the new El Paso cougar logo at its April 26 meeting and heard from Gardner Design about how it was developed. The design company collaborates with each school’s principal, staff and students to come up with several designs. The students and staff then vote on their favorite from the final options.
The new cougar logo keeps the school colors of orange and blue but reflects a more modern, simplistic approach to design. The logo displays the front-profile of a cougar who is reaching forward.
“This was one of the fun ones,”said Bill Gardner, owner and creative director of Gardner Design. “This one that kind of dives out at you stood out from everything we had done.”
“Despite the fact that the cougar is jumping out at you, I’m relatively convinced it’s coming out to give you a hug.”
The majority of students and staff at El Paso Elementary School selected the new logo out of three different options.
“It was a really great process to be a part of,” El Paso Principal Ashley Wagner said. “This one was my favorite, so I was glad that they definitely loved the same one I did.”
Each of the new logos incorporates a gray “swoosh” in the background that resembles the letter “D,” as well as a uniform typeface for the school name. Mascot names are characterized differently to match colors and designs in each school’s logo.
“We have a lot of cat logos, so trying to find something that ties all of these logos together but is still really unique and special to El Paso was a little bit of challenge,” said Katie Carlson, communications director for the district. “They pretty unanimously liked one of the three logos.”
The Derby Board of Education is set to officially vote on the new El Paso logo design at its next regular meeting, May 10.
After El Paso, the two remaining elementary schools in need of a logo refresh will be Swaney and Park Hill. The district plans to update those logos next school year and will review secondary school logos after the elementary school logos are completed.