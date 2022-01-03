Through some help from its Adopt-A-School Officer Justin Malcom, Derby’s El Paso Elementary is introducing a new initiative to recognize positive behaviors in 2022. That initiative comes with some significant hardware, too, in the form of of the Champion Classrooms belt.
Earlier this school year, El Paso launched the Cougar Kudos – a student of the week program to recognize individual accomplishments. Working with El Paso principal Ashley Wagner to develop and promote a safe learning environment for students, the idea for the belt dawned on Malcom.
“I was trying to think of a way we could encourage positive behaviors in the classroom, and that all students would work together to achieve the goal of being the classroom champion,” Malcom said. “The goal is that students will want to be the best class [and] influence one another to stay on task, listen to their teachers while exhibiting positive behaviors in the classroom in order to receive the championship belt for their class.”
Malcom created the championship belt, which features the El Paso Cougar in the middle and the school pledge to one side, as an effort to recognize group accomplishments and teamwork witnessed within the school.
Focused on the collective efforts of the classes at El Paso, Malcom noted the intent is for the belt to represent the school pledge and values – and working together to embody those.
“We consider ourselves a family. Just like any other family, we support one another and inspire each other, while building strong relationships that can last a lifetime,” Malcom said.
Debuting in the new semester, Malcom admitted he is excited to see how the students react to the new championship belt incentive.
Each week, teachers and paras at El Paso will collectively discuss that previous week’s behaviors as it pertains to the whole class. Those reports will then be passed on to Wagner and Malcom, who will then decide the Champion Classroom that will receive the belt. The belt will be awarded to classrooms on a weekly basis.
As far as any additional rewards for receiving the championship belt, Malcom said that is up to the individual teachers – though he foresees the belt itself being incentive enough.
“Not all students have ever won anything or been a part of something,” Malcom said. “This gives an opportunity to not only build stronger relationships in the classroom, but helps teach students the importance of working together to accomplish a goal.”
Both Malcom and Wagner have been working at El Paso since 2020, sharing similar goals – and Malcom noted he looks forward to seeing how the Classroom Champions belt could further them.
“Since the beginning we have preached the concept that this school is a family,” Malcom said. “This was a small way that I could give back to the school that I love being a part of, while hopefully inspiring students to want to do the right thing even when nobody is looking.”