Literal pillars (in some instances) throughout the community, the signature bronze sculptures in Derby were introduced in the late ’90s.
Featured outside Derby Fire Station 81, Panther Stadium and other key city landmarks, the busts stand out – and, as such, they are currently getting some much needed attention with the city and Derby Community Foundation taking on a joint maintenance project this fall that has been a long time coming.
There are just over 20 bronze sculptures in total that make up the collection. While many were gifted by the DCF, the city owns the majority of the sculptures (outside of Panther Rock in front of Citizens Bank of Kansas and a trio owned by USD 260).
With the city holding ownership, it also insures and maintains the sculptures – the latter duty falling to the Public Works department. However, the nature of the work does require more significant attention from time to time. While Public Works washes the sculptures annually, no protective treatment or deep cleaning has ever been done.
“Stewardship of an art collection, versus the occasional cleaning of outdoor sculptures, are two very different things. To date, Public Works does the latter,” said Director of Public Works Robert Mendoza. “We have kept the sculptures presentable and safe to the best of our ability. As these sculptures have aged and been affected by weather and other natural conditions, it is necessary to think beyond general cleaning practices and engage professionals for the care, maintenance and potential restoration needs of an art collection.”
Having noticed some wear and tear over the years, the DCF and city of Derby began discussions to bring in a bronze maintenance specialist to assess the condition of the collection and perform additional work on the sculptures. COVID delayed the project, but the city was able to contract with Debora Rodrigues – principal conservator of Past Matters LLC (Baltimore) – for that maintenance project.
Through September, Rodrigues has been working around town on the project, which includes both assessing the condition of the sculptures and carrying out whatever maintenance is needed. General procedures for bronze sculptures, Rodrigues noted, include washing with a mild detergent, applying a coat of microcrystalline wax and then buffing the coating to a soft luster. The wax protects the surface of the bronze and enhances the appearance of the sculpture. She will also provide guidance for city staff regarding annual upkeep and develop a conservation program for the collection as part of the project.
“Regular maintenance of bronze sculptures helps to maintain the original patina as intended by the artist. The frequency of maintenance often depends on the climate and location of the sculpture,” Rodrigues said. “For example, a sculpture located in an environment with high humidity may require more frequent maintenance than a sculpture located in a drier region. Generally, a bi-yearly or yearly maintenance will aid in preserving the surface characteristics of the bronze.”
In total, the project cost $10,000 and was split evenly between the city and DCF. A vital part of the DCF’s history and legacy, the project was seen as a sound investment toward preservation of the signature community artwork.
“Many of the bronze sculptures were purchased as memorials to area residents. In order to continue to honor the legacy of the folks to whom the memorials pay tribute, it’s important that we properly clean and maintain them,” said DCF Executive Director Theresa Hearn. “It is my personal hope that in the not too distant future, donors will see fit to establish a maintenance fund for the bronze sculptures with the DCF so that regular maintenance can be performed without the need to fundraise.”
“Derby is fortunate to have such a diverse collection of art in our community,” Mendoza added, “and we want to ensure it lasts for generations to come.”