A joint project between the city and DCF recently helped provide thorough maintenance for Derby’s collection of bronze sculptures – like the one shown above at Madison Avenue Central Park.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

Literal pillars (in some instances) throughout the community, the signature bronze sculptures in Derby were introduced in the late ’90s.

Featured outside Derby Fire Station 81, Panther Stadium and other key city landmarks, the busts stand out – and, as such, they are currently getting some much needed attention with the city and Derby Community Foundation taking on a joint maintenance project this fall that has been a long time coming.

Rodrigues and her team tested sculptures like “Panther Rock” (shown) to identify what type of treatment would be needed for each.
