The Derby Education Foundation is currently taking applications for its fall round of grants, to be awarded in September. Grants (maximum $1,000) are given on a bi-annual basis to USD 260 teachers and programs in support of innovative educational endeavors for Derby students. There must be a three-year gap between awards for teachers/programs.
Deadline to submit fall grant applications is Sept. 1. Applicants can go to www.derbyeducationfoundation.org/grant-application to do so or contact derbyeducationfoundation@gmail.com for more information.