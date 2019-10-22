Derby schools logo COLOR.tif
Early voting began Monday for the 2019 Derby municipal elections.

Elections on the ballot include positions on the Derby Board of Education, Derby City Council, and the Derby mayor.

In-person early voting will be held in Wichita at the Historic Sedgwick County Courthouse, 510 N. Main St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23 through 25, Oct. 28 through Nov. 1, and again from

8 a.m. to noon Nov. 4.

In-person early voting will be held in Derby at the Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd., from noon to

7 p.m. Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2.

Early voters can vote at any early voting center.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5. Voters are asked to go to their assigned polling stations, bringing a photo ID.

Learn more about the upcoming election by calling 660-7100 or visiting www.sedgwickcounty.org/elections.

