Early voting began Monday for the 2019 Derby municipal elections.
Elections on the ballot include positions on the Derby Board of Education, Derby City Council, and the Derby mayor.
In-person early voting will be held in Wichita at the Historic Sedgwick County Courthouse, 510 N. Main St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23 through 25, Oct. 28 through Nov. 1, and again from
8 a.m. to noon Nov. 4.
In-person early voting will be held in Derby at the Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd., from noon to
7 p.m. Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2.
Early voters can vote at any early voting center.
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5. Voters are asked to go to their assigned polling stations, bringing a photo ID.
Learn more about the upcoming election by calling 660-7100 or visiting www.sedgwickcounty.org/elections.