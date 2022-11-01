Voting map 2022

Ahead of the 2022 general election, Sedgwick County released a voting heat map. Areas pictured in red indicate where polling sites may be busiest on election day – with voters encouraged to use that in considering their voting options.

 COURTESY

With election day approaching on Nov. 8, a number of voting options remain open to Derby residents.

Those wanting to cast their ballots early can complete advanced voting at Woodlawn United Methodist Church (431 S. Woodlawn) in Derby. Early in-person voting options will be offered from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 1-4 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5. Additionally, the Sedgwick County Election Office at 510 N. Main in Wichita will be open for early voting through Nov. 7. Voters can fill out their ballots during regular business hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday), with early voting ending at noon on Nov. 7.

