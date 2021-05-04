Recognizing the service and achievement of Derby residents who have reached the highest rank in the Boy Scouts, April 28 was officially proclaimed as Eagle Scout Day at the Derby City Council’s most recent meeting. Present for the official proclamation were (left to right) Troop 692 Leader Lindsay Ashurst, Troop 692 member John Pernice, Troop 692 member Erik Huter and Mayor Randy White. Not pictured: Troop 683 member Caullin Seyb.
Eagle Scouts recognized for earning highest rank
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
