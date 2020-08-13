At the end of July, coffee and donut chain Dunkin’ announced it would permanently be closing eight percent of its U.S. locations (totaling roughly 800 stores) by the end of fiscal year 2020.
Earlier this year, Dunkin’ announced more than half of those closures (450) would be in Speedway self-serve kiosk stations primarily along the East Coast – representing less than .5 percent of systemwide sales.
In addition to the Speedway/Dunkin’ gas station closures, the company announced the potential to close 350 other “non-traditional, low volume sales” locations. In total, the full 800 closures would represent around two percent of the systemwide sales for Dunkin.
“Our focus is on quality, not quantity of Dunkin’ locations,” said Public Relations Manager Caroline Medeiros.
Medeiros noted in a statement that the company is working with franchisees to assess what other locations may be affected, but those closures have not been decided at this time. Currently, there is one Dunkin’ location in Derby (2560 N. Rock Rd.).