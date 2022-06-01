In an effort to support the neighboring Andover community, organizers for Derby’s Smoke on the Plains BBQ & Music fest recently announced a dunk tank fundraiser will be held as part of the activities from 7 to 9 p.m. June 11.
The dunk tank will be set up on the north end of the Darrell Zimmerman Family Shelter parking lot, with participants to get three throws for a minimum $5 donation (and any attendee welcome to donate). All proceeds will go toward relief efforts to assist Andover in the aftermath of a recent tornado.
For questions, contact kristybansemer@derbyweb.com or call 788-1519.