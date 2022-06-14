The Derby Chamber of Commerce will once again hold the Great Duck Derby from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. June 24 at Rock River Rapids, offering a chance to win a number of cash prizes.
Interested parties are able to purchase ducks (starting at $5 for one) that will race down the water park’s lazy river. Prizes will be given for seven heat winners. Winners will then be entered in a championship race with $1,000 up for grabs. A last place prize will also be given.
Only the championship race will be livestreamed (on the chamber’s Facebook page) this year. Participants do not need to be present to win. For more information, email lindsi@derbychamber.com or visit business.derbychamber.com.